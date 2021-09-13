CI Financial reports record total assets of C$320.4B for August
Sep. 13, 2021 5:06 PM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) reported preliminary AUM of C$150B and wealth management assets of C$170.3B as of August 31, 2021, for a record total assets of C$320.4B.
- On August 31, 2021, the company completed its previously announced acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors, adding $3.4B in wealth management assets.
- Core assets under management (Canada and Australia) increased 13.3%Y/Y and 2.1% over July 2021 to C$142.9B.
- U.S. assets under management as of August 31, 2021 were C$7.2B, +60.0% Y/Y and +4.3% over July 2021.
- U.S. wealth management assets were C$91.9B, +1020.7% Y/Y and +6.6% over July 2021.