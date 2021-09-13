CI Financial reports record total assets of C$320.4B for August

Sep. 13, 2021 5:06 PM ETCI Financial, Corp. (CIXX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) reported preliminary AUM of C$150B and wealth management assets of C$170.3B as of August 31, 2021, for a record total assets of C$320.4B.
  • On August 31, 2021, the company completed its previously announced acquisition of Radnor Financial Advisors, adding $3.4B in wealth management assets.
  • Core assets under management (Canada and Australia) increased 13.3%Y/Y and 2.1% over July 2021 to C$142.9B.
  • U.S. assets under management as of August 31, 2021 were C$7.2B, +60.0% Y/Y and +4.3% over July 2021.
  • U.S. wealth management assets were C$91.9B, +1020.7% Y/Y and +6.6% over July 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.