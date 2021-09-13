Oracle EPS beats by $0.06, misses on revenue
Sep. 13, 2021 4:08 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL): FQ1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.03 beats by $0.06; GAAP EPS of $0.86 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $9.73B (+3.8% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
- Shares -3.42% AH.
- Press Release
- Q1 results were excellent as constant currency revenue beat guidance by $100 million with all revenue segments exceeding forecast.
- Oracle's two new cloud businesses, IaaS and SaaS, are now over 25% of our total revenue with an annual run rate of $10 billion.
- Fusion ERP cloud revenue up 32%, NetSuite ERP cloud revenue up 28%.
- Non-GAAP operating income was up 4% to $4.3 billion, and Non-GAAP operating margin was 45%.
- The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share of outstanding common stock payable on Oct. 26, 2021.
- Correction Note: The above post has been corrected with revised revenue figures.