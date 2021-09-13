Monmouth Real Estate Investment restarts strategic review process
Sep. 13, 2021 5:16 PM ETIndustrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)EQCBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Monmouth Real Estate Investment's (NYSE:MNR) board restarts its strategic review and will "consider all viable proposals, including proposals submitted by Starwood Capital or other potential counterparties."
- The announcement comes after the REIT's agreement to be acquired by Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) fell apart when MNR shareholders voted against the proposed combination.
- "Importantly, the company is no longer subject to the restrictions that were in place under the prior merger agreement regarding engagement with third parties, solicitation and proposals," the company said in statement.
- Monmouth's (MNR) board hired Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to assist with the process.
- The company will also set record and meeting dates for Monmouth's annual meeting of stockholders "in due course."
- On Aug. 24, MNR's board rejected Starwood's increased bid of $19.20 per share, saying it didn't constitute a superior bid to Equity Commonwealth's deal, which offered $19.00 per share in cash or 0.713 shares of EQC stock.