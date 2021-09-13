Lumen Technologies nabs ~$196M Defense IT contract

Sep. 13, 2021 5:44 PM ETLUMNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA12 Comments
  • Lumen Technologies Government Solutions (NYSE:LUMN) was awarded a non-competitive, single award, ID/IQ, firm-fixed-price contract for the continued operations and maintenance support for dark fiber and commercial facilities in the continental U.S. to support the Department of Defense.
  • The total amount of all orders placed against the contract shall not exceed $196,475,450. The guaranteed minimum amount is $1,000 and will be satisfied through an initial task order awarded with the basic contract using fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds.
  • The period of performance is Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2028.
  • The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization is the contracting activity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.