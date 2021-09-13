Lumen Technologies nabs ~$196M Defense IT contract
Sep. 13, 2021 5:44 PM ETLUMNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA12 Comments
- Lumen Technologies Government Solutions (NYSE:LUMN) was awarded a non-competitive, single award, ID/IQ, firm-fixed-price contract for the continued operations and maintenance support for dark fiber and commercial facilities in the continental U.S. to support the Department of Defense.
- The total amount of all orders placed against the contract shall not exceed $196,475,450. The guaranteed minimum amount is $1,000 and will be satisfied through an initial task order awarded with the basic contract using fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance funds.
- The period of performance is Oct. 1, 2021 – Sept. 30, 2028.
- The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization is the contracting activity.