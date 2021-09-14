Corpus Christi refineries, terminals brace for tropical storm hit
Sep. 13, 2021 10:15 PM ETNuStar Energy L.P. (NS), MMP, VLOLYB, XOM, PSX, SHELBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Tropical Storm Nicholas is slamming the Texas Gulf Coast with heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds, threatening crude export terminals and refineries in Corpus Christi, the top hub for exporting U.S. crude oil and home to three large refineries.
- Argus reports Moda Midstream shut crude loadings at its export terminal at Ingleside, where Moda's terminal has 15.6M barrels of storage capacity and can export 1.5M bbl/day of crude oil.
- NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) says it is monitoring the storm but does not plan to shut its North Beach oil terminal in Corpus Christi or any pipeline operations.
- Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP), which owns a terminal and condensate splitter in Corpus Christi, says its assets in the area are operating normally.
- Citgo, operator of a 157K bbl/day refinery in Corpus Christi, says it is closely monitoring the storm.
- The other two large refineries in the Corpus Christi area are Valero's (NYSE:VLO) 200K bbl/day facility and Flint Hills' 260K bbl/day refinery.
- Several companies including LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) own facilities in the Houston area, which is well the north of the storm center but still expects to get smacked by heavy rains.
- Tropical Storm Nicholas arrives two weeks after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana, causing major disruptions to offshore energy production and refinery operations.