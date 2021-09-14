Porch Group prices $385M convertible senior unsecured notes offering
Sep. 14, 2021 5:46 AM ETPorch Group Inc - Class A (PRCH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) has priced upsized $385M (from $350M) of its 0.75% convertible senior unsecured notes due September 15, 2026, in a private offering.
- Initial purchasers were granted an option to purchase up to an additional $40M of notes.
- Offering is expected to close on September 16, 2021.
- Interest will be payable semiannually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year, beginning on March 15, 2022.
- Net proceeds will be approximately $374.9M (or approximately $413.9M if the initial purchasers exercise their option), a portion of which will be used to pay the cost of capped call transactions and the remainder to repay all outstanding borrowings under senior secured term loan and related prepayment fees and for general corporate purposes.