Mytheresa reports Q4 results; issues full year guidance
Sep. 14, 2021 6:05 AM ETMYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Mytheresa (NYSE:MYTE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -€0.09.
- Revenue of €162.4M (+36.1% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Adjusted EBITDA of €11.2 million, as compared to €15.1 million in the prior year period.
- For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the company expects: GMV in the range of €750 million to €770 million, representing a 22% to 25% growth; Active customer growth of 22% to 25%, enlarging the customer base to 820,000 to 845,000 active customers; Net Sales at €680 million to €700 million vs. estimated growth of 35.21% Y/Y; Gross Profit at €345 million to €355 million, representing a 21% to 24% growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin at the upper half of the long-term range of 7% to 9%.