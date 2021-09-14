Mytheresa reports Q4 results; issues full year guidance

Sep. 14, 2021 6:05 AM ETMYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Mytheresa (NYSE:MYTE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -€0.09.
  • Revenue of €162.4M (+36.1% Y/Y)
  • Press Release
  • Adjusted EBITDA of €11.2 million, as compared to €15.1 million in the prior year period.
  • For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, the company expects: GMV in the range of €750 million to €770 million, representing a 22% to 25% growth; Active customer growth of 22% to 25%, enlarging the customer base to 820,000 to 845,000 active customers; Net Sales at €680 million to €700 million vs. estimated growth of 35.21% Y/Y; Gross Profit at €345 million to €355 million, representing a 21% to 24% growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin at the upper half of the long-term range of 7% to 9%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.