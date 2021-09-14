Build-A-Bear updates guidance ahead of investor meeting

  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) provides an update ahead of investor meetings at the CL King 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference today.
  • The retailer now sees 2021 revenue of $375M to $385M vs $383M consensus, EBITDA of $45M to $50M and expects to make planned capital expenditures of around $10M to support growth initiatives. Looking ahead, BBW's goals include a further acceleration of digital traction rapidly evolve omnichannel engagement and expansion.
  • Build-A-Bear has topped revenue expectations in five straight quarters.
