Build-A-Bear updates guidance ahead of investor meeting
Sep. 14, 2021 6:54 AM ETBBWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) provides an update ahead of investor meetings at the CL King 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference today.
- The retailer now sees 2021 revenue of $375M to $385M vs $383M consensus, EBITDA of $45M to $50M and expects to make planned capital expenditures of around $10M to support growth initiatives. Looking ahead, BBW's goals include a further acceleration of digital traction rapidly evolve omnichannel engagement and expansion.
- SEC Form 8-K
- Build-A-Bear has topped revenue expectations in five straight quarters.