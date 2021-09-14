Sino United Worldwide, Midas Touch to acquire lending license in Taiwan to support its expansion programs and to customize services for VIP clients
Sep. 14, 2021 7:11 AM ETSuic Worldwide Holdings Ltd. (SUIC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sino United Worldwide (OTCPK:SUIC) and Midas Touch have applied for license to conduct lending and borrowing business in connection with its four DeFi SCF products and services specially designed for its partner PSP's and Merchants.
- The approval of the license is expected this year.
- By acquiring the lending license, SUIC, Midas Touch will expand the service scope of Midas and provide more flexible and more customized product packages for target clients.
- The 4 products and services particularly for E-Commerce Platform (ECP) customers, Multilevel Marketing (MLM) customers, and Franchise Chain Stores (FCS) and services of SUIC Midas Touch will add value to these merchants as they join loyalty programs constructed through a tiered system of rising service levels complemented with reward schemes.