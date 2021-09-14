Spire Global to buy exactEarth for ~$161 million in cash and stock

  • exactEarth provides global maritime vessel data for ship tracking and maritime situational awareness solutions.
  • Per the terms, Spire (NYSE:SPIR) will acquire exactEarth for ~$161.2 million in cash and stock, which implies ~9.1x exactEarth's Enterprise Value to LTM revenue.
  • The purchase price of $161.2M comprises $103.4M cash and ~$57.8M of Spire's common stock.
  • The addition expedites the growth of Spire's existing maritime business with additional data solutions, cross-selling opportunities, and expansion of the company's geographic footprint.
  • Post-closing, exactEarth will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spire and continue to operate from Cambridge, Ontario, Canada under exactEarth’s CEO Peter Mabson, reporting directly to Spire CEO Peter Platzer.
  • The transaction is expected to be accretive on both a revenue basis and an adjusted EBITDA basis.
  • This acquisition is expected to close in calendar 4Q21 or 1Q22.
