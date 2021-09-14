Chevron pledges to triple investment in lower-carbon businesses to $10B
Sep. 14, 2021 7:25 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it is more than tripling its planned total capital investment in lower-carbon energy businesses to $10B through 2028, including $2B to lower the carbon intensity of its operations, while also reaffirming guidance of $25B overall excess cash generation over the next five years.
- By 2030, the company expects to have increased renewable natural gas production to 40K MMBtu/day, hydrogen production to 150K metric tons/year, renewable fuels production to 100K bbl/day and carbon capture and offsets to 25M metric tons/year.
- Chevron also reaffirms guidance of $25B in excess cash flow over the next five years while expecting to earn double-digit return on capital employed.
- The company also reaffirms its 2028 upstream production greenhouse gas intensity targets, which equate to an expected 35% reduction from 2016 levels.
- Chevron has signed several deals in recent weeks to invest in hydrogen, green jet fuel and renewable natural gas, including joint exploration of carbon capture and storage opportunities with Enterprise Products Partners.