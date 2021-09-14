Lithia & Driveway adds $320M in annualized revenue through Georgia, Southwest network addition
Sep. 14, 2021 7:39 AM ETLithia Motors, Inc. (LAD)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Lithia & Driveway (NYSE:LAD) added one of the top Honda stores in the Southeast, Curry Honda located in Chamblee, Georgia marking its first dealership in Georgia and its strategic location in the top-ten Atlanta market.
- LAD also added to its Southwest network with the purchase of the number one Jeep volume dealer in California, YTD, Orange Coast Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Fiat in Costa Mesa.
- Together, these locations are expected to generate $320M in annualized revenue.
- The addition of Curry Honda in the Atlanta metro area and Orange Coast Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat in Orange County, California brings LAD's total expected annualized revenue acquired in 2021 to $6.2B.
- LAD is significantly ahead of its speed to exceed its 5-year plan, announced in July 2020, to reach $50B in revenue and $50 EPS.