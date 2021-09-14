AES buys up all of AES Colón after acquiring remaining 49.9%
Sep. 14, 2021 7:46 AM ETThe AES Corporation (AES)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- AES Corp. (NYSE:AES) agrees to acquire a 49.9% stake in AES Colón from Inversiones Bahia for an undisclosed sum, raising its ownership to 100% of AES Colón.
- AES Colón is comprised of a 381 MW liquid natural gas-fired power plant and a 180K cm LNG storage and regasification facility; 100% of production from the generation facility is contracted through 2028.
- AES Corp.'s business model "appears very predictable with stable free cash flow and revenue growth," Qingshan Capital Management writes in a bullish analysis posted earlier this summer on Seeking Alpha.