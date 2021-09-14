Parsons nabs prime position on a potential multi-billion dollar EWAAC contract
Sep. 14, 2021 7:48 AM ETParsons Corporation (PSN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) won a prime position on the United States Air Force's multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, or IDIQ, Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract, EWAAC.
- The new contract has a 10-year ordering period with a ceiling value of $46B and will provide digital and model-based systems engineering, agile processes, open systems architectures, weapons integration and data analytics for Eglin AFB, Florida, and its mission partners.
- The contract includes activities to rapidly develop technologies of novel weapons capabilities, apply unique solutions and innovative ideas, and characterize new technologies and system concepts that provide evolutionary, revolutionary, and disruptive capabilities for the Air Force through weapons systems requirements development, studies and demonstrations.