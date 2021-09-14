FirstService's subsidiary buys Insurance Restoration Specialists
Sep. 14, 2021 7:55 AM ETFirstService Corporation (FSV)By: SA News Team
- FirstService Corporation's (NASDAQ:FSV) subsidiary, First Onsite Property Restoration, has acquired Insurance Restoration Specialists ('IRS').
- IRS is one of the largest independently owned commercial restoration service providers throughout New Jersey. It also serves its clients within the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- “This transaction follows on the heels of our prior acquisition of Manhattan-based Maxons Restorations. The addition of IRS provides us with greater capabilities to serve the marquee New York City market and the broader Tri-State region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” said Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S.