FirstService's subsidiary buys Insurance Restoration Specialists

  • FirstService Corporation's (NASDAQ:FSV) subsidiary, First Onsite Property Restoration, has acquired Insurance Restoration Specialists ('IRS').
  • IRS is one of the largest independently owned commercial restoration service providers throughout New Jersey. It also serves its clients within the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas.
  • The commercial terms were not revealed.
  • “This transaction follows on the heels of our prior acquisition of Manhattan-based Maxons Restorations. The addition of IRS provides us with greater capabilities to serve the marquee New York City market and the broader Tri-State region of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut,” said Stacy Mazur, First Onsite CEO, U.S.
