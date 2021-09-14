Amazon brings palm recognition to concerts with Red Rocks tie-up
Sep. 14, 2021 8:07 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor12 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) One, the e-commerce giant's palm-reading contactless identity service, has landed ticketing company AXS as its first third-party customer.
- The palm scanner is now available on AXS mobile ticketing pedestals at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a popular open-air event space near Morrison, Colorado. Event goers can enroll their AXS Mobile ID with Amazon One then scan their palm upon entry rather than presenting a ticket. There's also a dedicated station on site where people can enroll in Amazon One.
- "It’s the first time the Amazon One service is available outside Amazon and Whole Foods Market stores and for entry into an entertainment venue, and we’re excited about the potential for expansion to other locations where entry lines can be long and time consuming. The AXS entry option is live today at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and we expect it to be added to more AXS ticketed venues in the future," says Dilip Kumar, Amazon Vice President, Physical Retail and Technology, in the announcement post.
- The AXS tie-up represents a large step for Amazon's ambition to be a provider of cashierless technology. Last week, the company announced plans to install its Just Walk Out cashierless technology and the Amazon One identifiers in two new Whole Foods locations next year.