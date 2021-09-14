China Finance Online surges in trade on raising $1.2M in shares and warrants private placement
Sep. 14, 2021 8:11 AM ETChina Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) trades 13.6% higher premarket after raising a total of $1.18M for additional working capital from management and a private investor in August and September, to date.
- The company, in a private placement, entered into securities purchase agreements with Mr. Zheng James Chen, Mr. Frank J. Mitsch and Ms. Ying Zhu, each a director of the company, and several senior company management persons.
- Post the agreement, the company will issue 3.94M shares for purchase price of $400,320 and warrants with a purchase price of $0.10/warrant.
- Each ADS represents 50 ordinary shares of the company.
- The company also entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor for the sale of ordinary shares and warrants; it replaces the agreement earlier announced on Aug.16.
- Post the agreement, the company will issue 7.6M shares for purchase price of $773,700
- Warrants in both the cases are exercisable for five years to purchase up to 78,801 ADSs, of which half are exercisable at $5.98/ADS and half are exercisable at $6.98/ADS.