China Finance Online surges in trade on raising $1.2M in shares and warrants private placement

Sep. 14, 2021 8:11 AM ETChina Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) trades 13.6% higher premarket after raising a total of $1.18M for additional working capital from management and a private investor in August and September, to date.
  • The company, in a private placement, entered into securities purchase agreements with Mr. Zheng James Chen, Mr. Frank J. Mitsch and Ms. Ying Zhu, each a director of the company, and several senior company management persons.
  • Post the agreement, the company will issue 3.94M shares for purchase price of $400,320 and warrants with a purchase price of $0.10/warrant.
  • Each ADS represents 50 ordinary shares of the company.
  • The company also entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor for the sale of ordinary shares and warrants; it replaces the agreement earlier announced on Aug.16.
  • Post the agreement, the company will issue 7.6M shares for purchase price of $773,700
  • Warrants in both the cases are exercisable for five years to purchase up to 78,801 ADSs, of which half are exercisable at $5.98/ADS and half are exercisable at $6.98/ADS.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.