NNVC, LIFE and DATS among premarket gainers
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) +27% declares $3.50 special dividend
- NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) +21% completes licensing for Coronavirus field which includes current COVID-19 drug development
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) +13%.
- DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) +10%.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) +7% on Q2 earnings.
- Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) +8%.
- AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) +7%.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) +7% IQVIA partners with NRX Pharma to support regulatory pathway for COVID-19 therapy
- SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) +7% supports Afghan refugees with donation of oral health essentials
- Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) +7% Cannabis industry software provider Akerna to acquire 365 Cannabis for $17M
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) +6%.
- Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) +6%.
- Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) +4% robotic radiotherapy platform is superior to conventional linear accelerators in reducing incidence of bladder side effects in prostate cancer patients
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) +5%.