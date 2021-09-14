iSpecimen to join Russell Microcap Index
Sep. 14, 2021 8:25 AM ETiSpecimen Inc. (ISPC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- As part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution, iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) will be added to the Russell Microcap Index.
- The move is effective after the U.S. market opens on September 20, 2021.
- Christopher Ianelli, CEO and President of iSpecimen, said, "Our inclusion to the Russell Microcap Index is an important milestone and reflects iSpecimen's efforts and growth as we continue to streamline the biospecimen procurement process. We believe joining this index will bolster our visibility and exposure across the global investment community. This also comes at an important time for us, as we continue to refine the iSpecimen Marketplace platform to empower researchers in advancing scientific discovery."
- Last month, iSpecimen reported its Q2 results
- ISPC +0.61% pre-market