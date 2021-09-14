Accuray CyberKnife robotic radiotherapy platform bests conventional linear accelerators
Sep. 14, 2021 8:30 AM ETAccuray Incorporated (ARAY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor3 Comments
- New data indicates that Accuray's (NASDAQ:ARAY) Cyberknife robotic radiotherapy platform is superior to conventional linear accelerators in reducing the incidence of bladder side effects associated with prostate cancer treatment.
- Two-year follow-up data suggests that men treated with CyberKnife stereotactic body radiation therapy ("SBRT") are less likely to experience long-term side effects than men receiving conventional linear accelerator delivered SBRT.
- In the trial, SBRT was delivered in five sessions compared to conventional radiation therapy, which is typically delivered over 20 or 39 sessions.
- In its Q4 2021 earnings last month, Accuray missed on EPS but beat on revenue.