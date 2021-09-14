North American Construction announces $275M oil sands contract award
Sep. 14, 2021 8:27 AM ETNorth American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- North American Construction (NYSE:NOA) announces a contract award to Mikisew North American Limited Partnership by a major oil sands producer.
- The contract effectively extends the existing master service agreement between NACG and the producer to December 2023 but transitions to MNALP as the contractor.
- The contract to generate ~$275M in revenue for NACG over the term of the agreement and results in NACG's combined backlog increasing to ~$1.9B which is another record level for the Company.
- Furthermore, this transition of scope to an Indigenous partnership continues NACG's positive trend in meeting and exceeding our goals as set out in our annual Sustainability Report.