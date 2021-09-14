Hot Stocks: ORCL earnings; HLF warns; LCID skepticism; KERN makes purchase; ANGI strong August revenues

Sep. 14, 2021

  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was the most prominent name on the list of Tuesday's pre-market movers. Shares of the enterprise software giant dipped after the company reported unimpressive quarterly revenues.
  • Concerns about results also dragged down Herbalife (NYSE:HLF). The stock lost ground after the MLM nutritional supplements company gave weak guidance.
  • Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) experienced selling pressure as well thanks to a negative analyst comment.
  • Meanwhile, Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was a standout gainer in pre-market action. Shares rose on news that the cannabis technology firm had made an acquisition.
  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw buying interest as well, rising in the wake of strong August sales statistics.

