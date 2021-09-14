Hot Stocks: ORCL earnings; HLF warns; LCID skepticism; KERN makes purchase; ANGI strong August revenues
- Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was the most prominent name on the list of Tuesday's pre-market movers. Shares of the enterprise software giant dipped after the company reported unimpressive quarterly revenues.
- Concerns about results also dragged down Herbalife (NYSE:HLF). The stock lost ground after the MLM nutritional supplements company gave weak guidance.
- Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) experienced selling pressure as well thanks to a negative analyst comment.
- Meanwhile, Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) was a standout gainer in pre-market action. Shares rose on news that the cannabis technology firm had made an acquisition.
- Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) saw buying interest as well, rising in the wake of strong August sales statistics.
Decliners
- Oracle (ORCL) slipped about 2% in pre-market action. Despite reporting quarterly earnings that topped expectations, the firm's revenue figure was comparably soft even though it broadly met expectations and rose about 4% to $9.73B.
- The company's cloud-service and license-support unit likewise registered a 6% sales increase for the quarter, but ORCL's cloud-license and on-premise license sales fell 8%.
- Herbalife (HLF) also lost ground in pre-market action. Shares dropped 8% after the company slashed its full-year earnings and sales guidance.
- Blaming slow distributor activity, the company said it now predicts full-year EPS of $4.55-4.95. Analysts' consensus estimates had called for $4.99.
- Meanwhile, a negative analyst comment weighed on shares of Lucid Group (LCID). Morgan Stanley began coverage of the electric-vehicle startup with an Underweight rating, warning that the company will likely only see "modest" market share.
- Dragged down by the note, LCID dropped 6% in pre-market action.
Gainers
- Akerna (KERN), a technology provider for the cannabis industry, got a pre-market boost from an acquisition announcement. Shares rose nearly 8% after the firm unveiled a deal to buy business-management software system 365 Cannabis for $17M.
- Elsewhere, monthly sales metrics sent buyers towards Angi (ANGI) in pre-market trading. IAC data showed total revenue rose 21% in August, its best showing since April 2020. ANGI advanced nearly 4% on the news.
