Google fined $177 million for antitrust violations as South Korea crackdown continues
Sep. 14, 2021 8:36 AM ETAlphabet Inc. (GOOG)
- South Korea's Fair Trade Commission has fined Google (GOOG, GOOGL) $177 million for stifling rivals to its Android mobile operating system.
- The watchdog says Google's anti-fragmentation agreements (AFA) with Samsung, LG and other manufacturers prevent other companies from creating or using modified versions of Android. The commission has banned Google from entering into new AFA agreements, and the tech giant must revise its existing pacts.
- The fine follows a new regional law that prohibits app store operators from requiring that developers use their in-app payment system.