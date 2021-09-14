Sera Prognostics study suggests PreTRM testing improves neonatal health, costs

Sep. 14, 2021 8:40 AM ETSera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) said a study suggests clinical benefit of combining PreTRM testing with evidence-based interventions to improve neonatal health and reduce total health costs.
  • The company announced clinical and economic analysis using actual claims data from a broad population of Anthem affiliated health plans to assess the potential value of the PreTRM test-and-treat strategy.
  • Sera conducted the study analysis in partnership with HealthCore, using claims data of more than 40K pregnant women and infants. who were members of individual and employer-sponsored Anthem health plans.
  • The company said the study showed both improved neonatal outcomes and reduced immediate and long-term treatment costs linked with premature birth, when compared to routine care.
  • The study suggests: 20% reduction in preterm birth <37 weeks’ gestation; 33% reduction in births <32 weeks’ gestation; 10% reduction in neonatal intensive care admissions.
  • The study also suggests $863 net savings ($1,608 gross savings) per pregnant woman, a $54M reduction in total costs over the study population.
  • “The publication of these data adds to the growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of Sera’s test-and-treat strategy in identifying women at risk for sPTB and enabling evidence-based interventions to reduce risk, thus improving pregnancy outcomes while reducing the economic burden on payers and health care systems,” said Sera Chairman and CEO Gregory Critchfield.
