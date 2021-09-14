Advance Auto Parts partners with Bridgestone for its battery transition nationwide
Sep. 14, 2021 8:43 AM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) announces a multi-year agreement with Bridgestone Retail Operations, which will stock Advance's DieHard batteries in its over 2,200 tire and vehicle service centers across the United States.
- The systemwide stocking rollout was completed in July.
- "Thousands of motorists trust their vehicles to Bridgestone technicians each day. We’re proud that Bridgestone has entrusted Advance with its battery business through our iconic DieHard brand," says Bob Cushing, Advance’s executive vice president, professional.
