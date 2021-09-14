Comscore receives dual ISO certifications

  • Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) obtained ISO certifications for its information security and privacy information management systems. The ISO certifications were performed by Schellman & Company.
  • The scope of the certification covers a broad range of Comscore's product offerings including elements of its digital, advertising, and linear and connected TV solutions.
  • "Security and privacy are central tenets to how Comscore brings solutions to market. Comscore fully embraces privacy, not as a problem to be solved, but a right to be supported. Our commitment to these principles is illustrated by investing in the ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications," said Brian Pugh, EVP, Product Technology, Comscore.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.