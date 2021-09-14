Comscore receives dual ISO certifications
- Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) obtained ISO certifications for its information security and privacy information management systems. The ISO certifications were performed by Schellman & Company.
- The scope of the certification covers a broad range of Comscore's product offerings including elements of its digital, advertising, and linear and connected TV solutions.
- "Security and privacy are central tenets to how Comscore brings solutions to market. Comscore fully embraces privacy, not as a problem to be solved, but a right to be supported. Our commitment to these principles is illustrated by investing in the ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications," said Brian Pugh, EVP, Product Technology, Comscore.