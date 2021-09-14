Petco Health and Wellness lands on Citi's list of top small and midcap stocks
Sep. 14, 2021 8:46 AM ETPetco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (WOOF)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Citi adds Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) to the firm's to the U.S. SMID focus list as it calls out the appeal of the retailer's digital strategy in its second go around as a public company.
- "While newer to the public markets this time around, Petco dates back to the mid-1960s and has a solid previous track record as a public company. Now, a newer management team has revitalized the company’s strategy to incorporate digital while broadening out the product lineup."
- Shares of WOOF are up 0.27% premarket to $22.31. Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) trades above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.