Petco Health and Wellness lands on Citi's list of top small and midcap stocks

Street view of the entrance to a Petco pet supply store.
Colleen Michaels/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Citi adds Petco Health and Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) to the firm's to the U.S. SMID focus list as it calls out the appeal of the retailer's digital strategy in its second go around as a public company.
  • "While newer to the public markets this time around, Petco dates back to the mid-1960s and has a solid previous track record as a public company. Now, a newer management team has revitalized the company’s strategy to incorporate digital while broadening out the product lineup."
  • Shares of WOOF are up 0.27% premarket to $22.31. Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) trades above its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
