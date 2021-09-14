Knowlton Development targets $3.22B valuation in U.S. IPO
Sep. 14, 2021 8:48 AM ETKnowlton Development Corporation Inc. (KDC-OLD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Knowlton Development (KDC) has announced the terms for its initial public offering (IPO) of 57.14M shares, expected to be priced between $13 and $15 a share.
- The Canada-based beauty, personal care and home care company is looking to raise up to $857.1M from the offering that could value the firm at up to $3.22B. The stock is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "KDC."
- KDC incurred a net loss of $12.7M on revenue of $603.4M for the quarter ended July 31, compared with a loss of $600,000 on revenue of $482.4M in the same period a year ago.