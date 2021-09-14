USGS picks NV5 Global for contract valued up to $850M
Sep. 14, 2021 8:51 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been selected by the US Geological Survey (USGS) for a multiple-award indefinite delivery contract with a ceiling of $850M for Geospatial Product and Services Contract (GPSC4).
- GPSC contracts are AE qualifications-based awards, and NV5 has held consecutive contracts for over 20 years.
- Under the contract, NV5 will provide advanced geospatial data acquisition, processing, and analytics utilizing leading-edge technologies such as topographic lidar, riverine and coastal topo-bathymetric lidar, multispectral imagery, geophysical surveying, and elevation-derived hydrography.
- The GPSC4 contract has a maximum duration of five years and is the successor to GPSC3. NV5 was awarded $135M in revenue on the GPSC3 contract over a period of five years.