USGS picks NV5 Global for contract valued up to $850M

Sep. 14, 2021 8:51 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) has been selected by the US Geological Survey (USGS) for a multiple-award indefinite delivery contract with a ceiling of $850M for Geospatial Product and Services Contract (GPSC4).
  • GPSC contracts are AE qualifications-based awards, and NV5 has held consecutive contracts for over 20 years.
  • Under the contract, NV5 will provide advanced geospatial data acquisition, processing, and analytics utilizing leading-edge technologies such as topographic lidar, riverine and coastal topo-bathymetric lidar, multispectral imagery, geophysical surveying, and elevation-derived hydrography.
  • The GPSC4 contract has a maximum duration of five years and is the successor to GPSC3. NV5 was awarded $135M in revenue on the GPSC3 contract over a period of five years.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.