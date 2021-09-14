Emergent to manufacture Providence Therapeutics COVID-19 mRNA vaccine candidate
- Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) will manufacture doses of Providence Therapeutics' PTX-COVID19-B COVID-19 mRNA drug candidate under a five-year agreement.
- The agreement is valued at $90M, and covers manufacturing services, studies to support global supply chain activities, and facility and equipment investments.
- Next year, Emergent will manufacture tens of millions of doses of PTX-COVID19-B, as well as batches of PTX-COVID19-B formulated bulk drug substance that can yield hundreds of millions more doses.
- The majority of the work will be done at Emergent's facility in Winnipeg, Canada.
- Emergent has come under scrutiny for manufacturing issues at its Baltimore plant. In late July, the company received inquiries and subpoenas from U.S. authorities regarding its ability to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines.