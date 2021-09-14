Perception Neuroscience to begin mid-stage study for treatment resistant depression
Sep. 14, 2021 8:54 AM ETAtai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Perception Neuroscience, an atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI) company, will begin a phase 2a study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of PCN-101 (R-ketamine) for treatment resistant depression.
- Each of the three parallel arms of the trial will enroll 31 patients at multiple locations. Patients will receive either placebo, a 30 mg dose, or a 60 mg dose of R-ketamine intravenously.
- The company said R-ketamine is a stereoisomer of ketamine being developed treatment of psychiatric disorders such as Treatment Resistant Depression (TRD).
- Necessary approvals have been received to commence the study.
- Results from the the trial are expected at the end of 2022.
- "We believe insight into the molecular properties of the single isomer, R-ketamine, has the potential to offer a highly differentiated profile from current treatment options," said Florian Brand, CEO and Co-founder of atai Life Sciences.