BIMI International Medical to acquire Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical in stock purchase agreement

Sep. 14, 2021 8:55 AM ETBIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) trades 2.5% higher premarket after entering into a stock purchase agreement last week to acquire Chongqing Zhuoda Pharmaceutical, wholesale supplier of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, including 1,220+ pharmaceutical products, thousands of Chinese herbal medicines and 50+ types of medical equipment.
  • Post the agreement, BIMI will purchase all the issued and outstanding equity interests in Zhuoda in consideration of $11.62M ; on closure 2.2M shares of BIMI valued at RMB 43.56M or $3/share will be issued as partial consideration for the purchase of Zhuoda.
  • The remainder of the purchase price in the amount of ~$4.8M, is subject to post-closing adjustments based on the performance of Zhuoda in 2022 and 2023.
  • "Zhuoda has established long-term strategic cooperation with 14 local hospitals, which account for most of the grade A tertiary hospitals in East Chongqing. It will greatly boost company’s local market expansion," CEO and President Mr. Tiewei Song commented.
