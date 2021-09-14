Color Star Technology launches artificial intelligence capabilities on color star APP

Sep. 14, 2021 8:58 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor

  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) announces the launch of the first-edition artificial intelligence (AI) system on its global celebrity interactive platform, Color Star APP.

  • The current AI created by Color Star will focus on developing specific character images.

  • The first-edition AI images launched will offer more than 1,000 image choices.

  • With the launch of AI, the "parallel universe" concept espoused by the Company will gradually come to fruition.

  • Color Star APP is currently available for direct download in both the Apple Store and Google Store.

