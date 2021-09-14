Color Star Technology launches artificial intelligence capabilities on color star APP
Sep. 14, 2021 8:58 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) announces the launch of the first-edition artificial intelligence (AI) system on its global celebrity interactive platform, Color Star APP.
The current AI created by Color Star will focus on developing specific character images.
The first-edition AI images launched will offer more than 1,000 image choices.
With the launch of AI, the "parallel universe" concept espoused by the Company will gradually come to fruition.
Color Star APP is currently available for direct download in both the Apple Store and Google Store.