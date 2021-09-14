Stratasys expands healthcare print services

Sep. 14, 2021 8:56 AM ETSSYSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) expands offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services.
  • The subsidiary recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy printers.
  • The J750 Digital Anatomy Printer can produce models that mimic the biomechanical properties of bone, vasculature, and organ tissues, allowing customers to recreate pathologies not accommodated by cadavers or animals.
  • Very Bullish rating on the stock, SA contributor writes: 'Stratasys: Prepare For The Next Golden Age In 3D Printing'
