Stratasys expands healthcare print services
Sep. 14, 2021 8:56 AM ETSSYSBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Stratasys Direct Manufacturing, a subsidiary of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) expands offerings to the healthcare industry to include anatomical modeling and consultative services.
- The subsidiary recently created a Healthcare Print Center in Eden Prairie, Minn. that includes Stratasys J750 Digital Anatomy printers.
- The J750 Digital Anatomy Printer can produce models that mimic the biomechanical properties of bone, vasculature, and organ tissues, allowing customers to recreate pathologies not accommodated by cadavers or animals.
