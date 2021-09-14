Zai Lab nabs Breakthrough Therapy tag in China for GIT cancer therapy
Sep. 14, 2021 8:56 AM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for experimental therapy bemarituzumab (FPA144) and modified FOLFOX6 combo as a first-line treatment for patients with certain forms of gastric and GEJ cancers.
- The designation granted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China covers the investigational treatment for FGFR2b overexpressing and human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2)-negative metastatic and locally advanced gastric and GEJ cancers.
- Drugs with Breakthrough Therapy Designations are prioritized in communications with the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), under which NMPA operates.
- The designation was based on the results of the Phase 2 FIGHT study which was designed to evaluate the treatment for the above group of patients with metastatic and locally advanced gastric and GEJ cancers.
- The trial met all three efficacy endpoints for the bemarituzumab arm with pre-specified statistical significance compared to placebo.
