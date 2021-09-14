Zai Lab nabs Breakthrough Therapy tag in China for GIT cancer therapy

Sep. 14, 2021 8:56 AM ETZai Lab Limited (ZLAB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has been granted the Breakthrough Therapy Designation in China for experimental therapy bemarituzumab (FPA144) and modified FOLFOX6 combo as a first-line treatment for patients with certain forms of gastric and GEJ cancers.
  • The designation granted by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China covers the investigational treatment for FGFR2b overexpressing and human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER2)-negative metastatic and locally advanced gastric and GEJ cancers.
  • Drugs with Breakthrough Therapy Designations are prioritized in communications with the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE), under which NMPA operates.
  • The designation was based on the results of the Phase 2 FIGHT study which was designed to evaluate the treatment for the above group of patients with metastatic and locally advanced gastric and GEJ cancers.
  • The trial met all three efficacy endpoints for the bemarituzumab arm with pre-specified statistical significance compared to placebo.
  • Read: In May, dosing got underway in Phase 2 portion of TRIDENT-1 study for repotrectinib targeted at non-small cell lung cancer. The study is conducted by Zai Lab (ZLAB) in partnership with Turning Point Therapeutics.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.