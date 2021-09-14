Gulf Resources sees Q3 net income, revenues well above Q2, prior-year levels

Sep. 14, 2021 8:56 AM ETGulf Resources, Inc. (GURE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) +6.9% pre-market after saying it expects to report Q3 net revenues of $16.2M-$16.7M, well ahead of $11.1M reported in Q2 and $10.5 in Q3 2020.
  • The company forecasts Q3 net income of $4M-$4.7M, compared with a Q2 net loss of $2.7M and a $2.9M net loss in Q3 2020.
  • For the full year, Gulf Resources projects $4M-$4.6M in net income on revenues of $46M-$46.7M, compared with a net loss of $8.4M on revenues of $28.2M in 2020.
  • The company says the price of bromine has declined slightly during Q3 from the record levels set in Q2 but remains near historic levels.
  • Q2 earnings call
