Fourth child dies in Astellas muscle wasting gene therapy trial

  • A fourth child who was a participant in an Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) trial for its gene therapy candidate, AT132, for X-linked Myotubular Myopathy, has died.
  • The child developed a serious adverse event during the ASPIRO trial. The cause of death is pending.
  • Last year, three boys with the muscle wasting condition died after receiving the experimental treatment and subsequently experiencing liver failure.
  • The FDA placed a clinical hold on trial at the time, but then lifted it in December 2020 with a modification that the dose would be reduced.
  • After this latest child experienced the severe adverse event, Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) halted patient dosing in the trial.
