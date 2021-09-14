Fourth child dies in Astellas muscle wasting gene therapy trial
Sep. 14, 2021 9:06 AM ETAstellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY), ALPMFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A fourth child who was a participant in an Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF) trial for its gene therapy candidate, AT132, for X-linked Myotubular Myopathy, has died.
- The child developed a serious adverse event during the ASPIRO trial. The cause of death is pending.
- Last year, three boys with the muscle wasting condition died after receiving the experimental treatment and subsequently experiencing liver failure.
- The FDA placed a clinical hold on trial at the time, but then lifted it in December 2020 with a modification that the dose would be reduced.
- After this latest child experienced the severe adverse event, Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) halted patient dosing in the trial.