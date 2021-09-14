OLB subsidiary DMint orders first batch of miners for cryptocurrency
Sep. 14, 2021 9:07 AM ETThe OLB Group (OLB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The OLB (NASDAQ:OLB) trades 5% higher premarket on announcing that wholly-owned subsidiary DMint is deploying its first lot of some one-hundred cryptocurrency mining computers for operation at its newly acquired data centers.
- The Antminer S19j Pro is specifically configured to mine Bitcoin and is planned to be up and running by September end.
- DMint has secured the natural gas mineral rights necessary to power its current and foreseeable energy needs for mining operations.
- The company plans to build out capacity to achieve 500 petahash per second while operating 24K miners over the next two years.
- "Putting these new mining computers to work is the first step in building out our cryptocurrency mining operations that are expected to grow to serve some one thousand miners by the end of the year," CEO Ronny Yakov commented.