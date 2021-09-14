iQIYI sports teams up with Barça and launches the "ibarça membership"

  • iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) to expand its existing strategic collaboration with Barça to develop a new premium membership program, "iBarça Membership".
  • As Barça's first certificated digital membership product launched in China, the "iBarça Membership" enables fans in China to watch all La Liga games in the 2021/22 season and enjoy a range of exclusive privileges.
  • iQIYI at present holds the rights to La Liga until 2029, and the "iBarça Membership" will be valid for the duration of the 2021/22 season.
  • Source: Press Release
