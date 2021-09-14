Motorsport Games attracts new bull call from Noble Capital Markets
Sep. 14, 2021 9:09 AM ETMotorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Noble Capital Markets starts off coverage on Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) with a Buy rating.
- The firm says it views MSGM as an attractive content play in the gaming industry with the prospect to have a leading position in the racing video game genre. The racing genre is said to be among the largest in the gaming industry and MSGM is noted have long term, exclusive rights to recognizable, motor sports brands such as NASCAR, BTCC, Indycar, and LeMans racing.
- Shares of MSGM are up 0.79% premarket to $13.99. Noble Capital's price target of $20 reps more than 40% upside for MSGM. The stock trades below its 100-day and 200-day moving averages.