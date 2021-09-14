Plug Power expands in Europe with new German HQ
Sep. 14, 2021 9:19 AM ET By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) +2.5% pre-market after announcing an expansion of its operations with a European headquarters in North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany.
- Plug says its initial 70K sq. ft. facility "will house an innovation center with engineering labs and technical support, a monitoring, diagnostics and technical support center, a green hydrogen generator with an electrolyzer infrastructure on site, [and] a shipping, inventor and logistics center."
- Plug has been present in Europe for more than 10 years, and has made progress in hydrogen mobility with key European industrials, logistics customers and vehicle manufacturers, particularly its joint venture with Renault.
- In a bullish initiation, Wolfe Research recently cited Plug Power as the best way to play the green hydrogen secular growth theme.