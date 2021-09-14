Extra Space prices $600M debt offering
Sep. 14, 2021 9:25 AM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Extra Space (NYSE:EXR) priced a public offering of $600M aggregate principal amount of 2.350% senior notes priced at 99.797% of the principal amount and will mature on March 15, 2032.
- The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Extra Space and certain of its subsidiaries.
- Closing is expected on or about Sep.22.
- Net proceeds will be used to fund potential acquisition opportunities, to repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its lines of credit, and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.