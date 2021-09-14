Extra Space prices $600M debt offering

Sep. 14, 2021 9:25 AM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

  • Extra Space (NYSE:EXR) priced a public offering of $600M aggregate principal amount of 2.350% senior notes priced at 99.797% of the principal amount and will mature on March 15, 2032.

  • The notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Extra Space and certain of its subsidiaries.
  • Closing is expected on or about Sep.22.
  • Net proceeds will be used to fund potential acquisition opportunities, to repay amounts outstanding from time to time under its lines of credit, and for other general corporate and working capital purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.