Jumia shares jump after CEO's $1M personal vote of confidence

  • Jumia Technologies (JMIA +5.3%) is trading up after its Co-CEO Jeremy Hodara purchased 50,000 Jumia ADS Monday using his personal funds at prevailing market prices. Shares were trading at $19.66 as of market close.
  • The African online marketplace's stock has fallen 11% since the beginning of August when it announced its earnings. The company cited pandemic challenges for its lower-than-expected 3% user growth.
  • In its Q2 earnings call, Jumia executives said that they were focusing on accelerating user growth with increased advertising spending. Sales and advertising expense grew 115% compared to last year, and 2% from the comparable 2019 quarter.
  • Shares were up 3.71% pre-market and rising.
  • See why Seeking Alpha contributor BOOX Research believed the stock was a good buy after its price dropped.
