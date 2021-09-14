Jumia shares jump after CEO's $1M personal vote of confidence
Sep. 14, 2021 9:36 AM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)By: SA News Team9 Comments
- Jumia Technologies (JMIA +5.3%) is trading up after its Co-CEO Jeremy Hodara purchased 50,000 Jumia ADS Monday using his personal funds at prevailing market prices. Shares were trading at $19.66 as of market close.
- The African online marketplace's stock has fallen 11% since the beginning of August when it announced its earnings. The company cited pandemic challenges for its lower-than-expected 3% user growth.
- In its Q2 earnings call, Jumia executives said that they were focusing on accelerating user growth with increased advertising spending. Sales and advertising expense grew 115% compared to last year, and 2% from the comparable 2019 quarter.
- Shares were up 3.71% pre-market and rising.
