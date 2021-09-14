Life Time Group proposes initial offering
Sep. 14, 2021 9:51 AM ETLTHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Life Time Group (LTH) proposes initial public offering of its common stock.
- Actual size or terms of the offering not yet finalised.
- Company intends to apply to list its common stock on NYSE under the symbol "LTH".
- Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.
- The company has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment.