Life Time Group proposes initial offering

Sep. 14, 2021 9:51 AM ETLTHBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Life Time Group (LTH) proposes initial public offering of its common stock.
  • Actual size or terms of the offering not yet finalised.
  • Company intends to apply to list its common stock on NYSE under the symbol "LTH".
  • Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering.
  • The company has reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment.
