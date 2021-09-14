Tyler Technologies signs ten-year agreement with Colorado's DORA
Sep. 14, 2021 9:54 AM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tyler Technologies (TYL +0.5%) has reached a ten-year agreement with the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA), Division of Professions and Occupations, to improve the latter's licensing regulation management.
- As part of the agreement, Tyler will provide a comprehensive, cloud-based system to the agency to help manage over 230 different license types. The integrated licensing regulation management platform will feature Tyler’s ETK Regulatory platform, its Socrata insights solution for analytics, its mobile inspection solution, and NIC Payments, an electronic payment solution.
- Tyler will partner with the state to provide the initial investment to implement the solution. DORA will then collect transaction fees from its constituents to fund the system over the term of the contract.