Square joins patent non-aggression community for open source software
Sep. 14, 2021 10:06 AM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Square (NYSE:SQ), the payment tech company, joins the Open Invention Network ("OIN"), an organization formed to safeguard open source software and comprises the world's largest non-aggression community, according to OIN.
- Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, Open Invention Network has more than 3,500 community members.
- OIN’s community practices patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Its patent license and member cross-licenses are available to any party that joins the organization.
- "We recognize the value in shared innovation, a fundamental characteristic of open source communities. In addition to joining OIN, Square is one of the founders of the Crypto Open Patent Alliance, a collaborative consortium in which members pledge not to use their crypto technology patents, except for defensive purposes,” said Max Sills, counsel at Square and general manager of COPA.
- In January 2020, Square received a patent for a payments network that would enable transactions between crypto asset types and fiat currencies.