DraftKings lands higher price target from Craig-Hallum after strong NFL start

Sep. 14, 2021 10:09 AM ET

Official Wilson NFL ball
by_nicholas/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Craig-Hallum hikes its price target on DraftKings (DKNG -0.6%) to $70 from $60 after taking in the strong opening weekend of betting action on NFL football.
  • Analyst Ryan Sigdahl says betting volumes are exceeding the "lofty" expectations set by investors and DraftKings is best positioned to exceed the market share expectations in the near term.
  • The company is seen notably closing the gap with FanDuel this NFL season.
  • Shares of DraftKings rose 13% in the month before the NFL season started, but are still far below the 52-week high mark of $74.38.
