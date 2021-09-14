AEye thinks globally with opening of Korea office
- AEye (LIDR -2.1%) announces the opening of an office in Korea office that is being opened to broadly support and grow the company's business in the automotive, mobility and industrial markets in East Asia.
- The company also announced the appointment of Sung-Ho Kim as country manager of AEye’s new office in Korea.
- "It’s vital for us to have a strong presence in Korea, a major global driver of innovation and one of the leading manufacturing nations in the world," notes AEye exec Jordan Greene,
- AEye trades below where the stock debuted on August 18 following the closing of the SPAC deal.