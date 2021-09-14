SeaChange surges on improved profitability, robust gross profit margins in FQ2

Sep. 14, 2021 10:26 AM ETSeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • SeaChange International's (SEAC +14.7%) shares are on the rise following fiscal second-quarter results, with revenue and EPS both topping consensus.
  • Revenue came in at $6.54M, up 30.8% Y/Y. Execution of growth strategy led to a 29% sequential growth in revenue.
  • Product revenue was $2.7M, compared with $1.6M in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Service revenue stood at $3.8M, compared with $3.4M in the first quarter.
  • Revenue backlog was $17.7M.
  • The video delivery software provider incurred Non-GAAP loss from operations of $1.3M, or $(0.03) per basic share. Losses narrowed from $2.8M, or $(0.07) per basic share, reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Gross profit was $4.1M, compared with $2.8M in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Gross margin expanded to 63%.
  • The company maintained a strong balance sheet at the end of the period, with $18.9M in cash and cash equivalents and zero debt.
