Planet, to merge with dMY Technology, expands contract with NASA
Sep. 14, 2021 10:27 AM ETPlanet Labs PBC (PL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Planet, provider of daily data and insights about Earth, announced that it has been awarded another contract by NASA under their Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition Program.
- This contract grants all U.S. Federal Civilian scientific researchers and National Science Foundation funded researchers, including contractors and grantees, access to Planet data until September 2022.
- Planet recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with dMY Technology (DMYQ +0.1%) for becoming a publicly traded company.
- Planet was founded by three former NASA scientists with the mission to use space to help life on Earth by providing its unique, global data set of daily scans of Earth’s entire landmass to systematically and consistently monitor change on the planet.
- This is Planet's third year supporting NASA’s CSDA program, which was created to identify, evaluate, and acquire data from commercial providers; ~300K researchers have access to Planet’s PlanetScope and RapidEye satellite data.